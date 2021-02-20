Another 10,406 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,105,675, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The country also reported another 445 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 120,365. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 17.2 million people in Britain have so far been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil his “roadmap” out of lockdown on Monday. It is widely expected that schools in England would start to open on March 8.

Earlier on Saturday, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, called for a staggered approach similar to what has been announced in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Why would we not want to do that in England? Parents want to be reassured why it suddenly feels right that 10 million people, teachers, parents do that (come back) on a single day — and possibly risking all the benefits of lockdown so far,” Barton told Sky News.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

