Another 14,104 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,959,784, according to official figures released on Monday.

The country also reported another 333 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 112,798. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest figures were revealed as Britain is stepping up efforts to speed up vaccine rollout to bring the pandemic under control.

More than 12.2 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that Britain remains “on track” to complete the vaccination of the top priority groups, which cover 15 million people, by mid-February.

Downing Street has confirmed that all British adults aged 50 and older are expected to be offered a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by early May. Britain aims to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.

–IANS

int/rs