Another 29,520 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,241,011, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The country also reported another 93 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,894. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

England lifted almost all its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 per cent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of a vaccine and more than 76 per cent of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers will benefit from cheaper travel testing packages, with the price of some tests to fall by a fifth from Saturday.

