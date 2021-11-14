The UK has registered 36,517 new Covid-19 infections and 63 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,898, according to the latest official figures.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infections have raised by 6 per cent over the last seven days, and the number of deaths has decreased by 6.9 per cent.

There are currently 8,652 patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

The latest data came as more than one million 12 to 15-year-olds in England have been vaccinated against Covid-19, figures from National Health Service (NHS) England showed.

“Over a million young people aged 12 to 15 have now received the crucial protection the vaccine provides,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday.

“This is a phenomenal accomplishment and will make a huge difference in stopping Covid-19 from further disrupting their education, their health and their lives,” he added.

More than 87 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate.

More than 21 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

