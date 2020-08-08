UK records hottest day in August in 17 years

London, Aug 8 (IANS) The UK recorded its hottest day in August after 17 years, as temperatures reached 36.4 degrees Celsius in south-east England, the Met Office said.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the mercury reached 36.4 degrees Celsius at London’s Heathrow Airport, making it the hottest August day since 2003, BBC Weather said.

It comes just one week after the UK recorded a yearly high of 37.8C at Heathrow.

Earlier, a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Wales, 23.5 degrees Celsius in Scotland, and 20.9 degrees Celsius in Northern Ireland.

Due to the warm weather, thousands of people flocked to the British coast on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

By midday, the British coastguard said it had responded to dozens of calls and has urged the public to stay safe on the beach.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s beach check app showed 19 of its 24 beaches under red alert, warning people to avoid the areas as safe social distancing is not possible.

The remaining beaches were under amber, meaning they were congested and beachgoers should “stay alert”.

The warm weather is expected to last well into Friday night with temperatures staying above 20 degrees Celsius until Sunday, media reports said.

Last week, the Met Office warned that climate change driven by industrial society is having an increasing impact on the UK’s weather.

Its annual UK report confirmed that 2019 was the 12th warmest year in a series from 1884, and described the year as remarkable for high temperature records in the UK.

–IANS

ksk/