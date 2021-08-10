Britain has reported another 25,161 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,094,243, according to official figures released on Monday.

The country also recorded another 37 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,357. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 90 per cent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while almost 75 per cent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.

Vaccine hesitancy among the young has fallen, as a survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) looking at attitudes toward the jab between June 13 and July 18 showed that hesitancy in those aged 16-17 has decreased from 14 per cent to 11 per cent.

Among those aged 18 to 21, hesitancy went down to five per cent from nine per cent and there was also a slight drop for those aged 22-25 from 10 per cent to nine per cent, according to the survey.

Despite the fall in numbers, Londoners remained the most vaccine hesitant among the regions of Britain.

At the end of June 2021, one in nine (11 per cent) adults aged 50 years and over in London had not received a coronavirus vaccine, twice the rate of any other English region, according to the ONS.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the US as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

