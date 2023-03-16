WORLD

UK reveals measures to boost economy, eases cost-of-living burden

NewsWire
0
0

The UK has unveiled a clutch of measures to boost its struggling economy, including childcare reforms, tax cuts for businesses, and policies to ease the cost-of-living burden for households.

“Britain is on a lasting path to growth with a revolution in childcare support, the biggest ever employment package and the best investment incentives in Europe,” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said during his Spring Budget 2023 speech.

Hunt announced 30 hours of free childcare for every child over the age of nine months, alongside increases in subsidised childcare for parents on Universal Credit, a UK social security payment.

To support households with cost-of-living pressures, the Energy Price Guarantee will be maintained at 2,500 pounds ($3,008) for the next three months.

In addition, a planned 11 pence rise in fuel duty will be cancelled, saving a typical driver 100 pounds over the next year.

Corporation tax will effectively be cut by 9 billion pounds a year for the next three years, Hunt added.

“That means that every single pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profits.”

The Chancellor emphasised that the government is tackling “the two biggest barriers that stop businesses growing — investment incentives and labour supply”, adding that “the declinists are wrong, and the optimists are right”.

20230316-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dept of Justice sues former Trump lawyer Peter Navarro

    One third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds...

    Hacker slams T-Mobile’s security after exposing 50 mn users’ data

    Cameron Green to miss remaining ODI matches against England due to...