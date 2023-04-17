DIASPORAWORLD

UK Sikh temple warns after Indians lured with fake visas, job offers

NewsWire
0
0

A Sikh temple in the UK has issued warnings after fraudsters impersonating as its members tried to trick people in India by making false job and visa promises with an intent of extracting money from them, media reports said.

The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend placed warnings on its social media pages after they were alerted to fake advertisements titled, “urgently needed in the UK”, offering free food and travel tickets for job opportunities at the Sikh temple, the Kent Online reported.

“We had somebody come into the gurdwara last week who is here but her father is in India and she wanted to see if he could come over,” General secretary of the gurdwara, Jagdev Singh Virdee, said.

“Her father had been alerted to this ad and asked if it was a job so she came to check whether it’s genuine or not, and that’s how we first found out about it,” Virdee told Kent Online.

Following this, nearly a dozen people got in touch with the gurdwara authorities to enquire about the advertisement, which has been circulated on the internet, and asked people to get in contact via WhatsApp.

According to the news report, some have already gone through the process of exchanging passport information and personal details.

Virdee said that the fraudsters have set up a website domain and email address similar to the gurdwara’s.

“They are faking letters as if it’s a job offer from the gurdwara, then they’re saying to them, ‘you’ve had the job offer now so if you pay over so much money, then we’ll arrange a travel ticket and visa’,” Virdee told Kent Online.

“Please be aware that the following flyer is being used to fraudulently obtain funds from individuals with a false promise of securing a UK visa and job at the Gurdwara Sahib. Please do not exchange any documents or money with this individual,” the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara posted on its website.

“Though the image shows Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, Gravesend, this is no way affiliated to GNDG Gravesend,” it added.

Virdee said that the crime has been reported to both Kent Police and the National Home Office of Action Fraud.

A Kent Police spokesperson said they “received a report on March 29 that an unknown person had falsely purported to represent the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend online, in an attempt to defraud victims”.

“Officers have been in contact with representatives at the Gurdwara and are investigating the circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

Gravesend is home to more than 15,000 Sikhs.

20230417-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian family facing deportation over son’s Down Syndrome allowed to stay...

    Indian dentist wins top literary award in Singapore

    Indian-origin man charged over graft offences involving $9.8mn in Singapore

    New Covid strain forces UAE expats to cancel holiday plans to...