WORLD

UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Thursday that his country will provide 6,000 additional missiles to Ukraine as Russia’s ongoing war has completed a month.

Johnson is set to make the announcement at the NATO and G7 leaders’ meetings in Brussels, the BBC reported.

Besides the extra missiles, Johnson will also unveil 25 million pounds ($33 million) of funding to help pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.

“The UK will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” the BBC quoted the Prime Minister as saying

“One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world.”

According to authorities, the new package will come on top of around 4,000 missiles already provided by the UK to Ukrainian forces.

The latest funding is in addition to the 400 million pounds already committed in humanitarian and economic aid, the authorities added.

20220324-094803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

52 killed, over 100 missing in massive Bangladesh food factory blaze

US sanctions 6 N.Koreans over ballistic missile programmes

Hamtramck will become first city in US with all-Muslim govt

YouTube now blocking Russia state-affiliated media globally