UK to reveal trade negotiating objectives with US

London, March 1 (IANS) The UK is set to reveal negotiating objectives for its trade talks with the US next week amid rising concerns over the National Health Services (NHS) and food standards, the Department for International Trade has said.

The document is expected to set out Britain’s “red lines” on some controversial issues, including whether to open NHS, the country’s publicly funded healthcare system, to US private companies, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying on Saturday.

There were also rising concerns in the UK that the trade deal will lower barriers to controversial American exports such as chlorine-washed chicken, which was banned in the European Union (EU) in 1997 over food safety concerns but is considered “safe” in the US.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly expressed his ambition for a “massive” trade deal with the US.

Earlier this month, he criticized “America bashers” who take a “hysterical” attitude towards US food.

British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss met US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in London on Thursday.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to get on with negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“The UK stands ready to negotiate a highly ambitious FTA with the U.S. and will publish UK’s negotiation objectives very soon,” said Truss.

Johnson government’s plan to kick off the trade negotiations with the US soon after the beginning of its talks with the EU scheduled on Monday, is also seen as an attempt to put further pressure on Brussels, which has questioned Britain’s goal to seek a “Canada-Style” comprehensive FTA.

According to the policy paper revealed by the government on Thursday, the UK will plan for an “orderly exit” from the EU if not enough progress is made with Brussels in the negotiations by June.

–IANS

ksk/