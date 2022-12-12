BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UK trade secretary in India to resume FTA negotiations

After a gap of five months, the India-United Kingdom free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are set to resume, as UK’s Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrives in India on Monday to hold talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Both the leaders are expected to begin the sixth round of FTA negotiations.

The negotiations would aim to cut tariffs and facilitate financial and legal services by UK in India.

Badenoch will also meet business leaders to seek their feedback regarding the trade pact.

In a statement, the UK trade secretary said that she is visiting India to resume the sixth round of India-UK trade pact.

