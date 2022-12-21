INDIA

UK triple murder: Indian Embassy to help return bodies to family, friends raise Rs 3 mn

The Indian Embassy in the UK has decided to send the bodies of a Kerala nurse and her two children back to India on the pleas of the family.

The woman and her children were brutally killed by her husband.

The deceased woman’s family in Kerala had sought Rs 3 million as financial assistance to bring back the bodies home. The Malayalee community at Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire, where the brutal incident took place, raised the amount within two days.

And at the same time there were promises given to the distraught family of the nurse, who hails from Vaikom near Kochi, that the Centre would lend all help. And, now the news has come that the Indian Embassy in London will foot the bill for transporting the bodies.

Hearing the news of it, the Malayalee community which had collected the money, has decided to hand over the sum to the grieved family.

The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday (December 15) at Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire.

Saju, the accused, is in police custody and has confessed to strangulating all three to death.

Saju, along with their son (6) and daughter (4) had recently joined his wife in the UK. His wife was employed in a UK hospital for the past one year.

A driver by profession, Saju was frustrated after failing to get a job. The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse on Thursday and ended in him killing the three.

Saju is in the custody of the UK police and they informed Anju’s parents that they will slap murder charges against Saju.

