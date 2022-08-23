HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

UK trying out smaller monkeypox vax doses amid shortage

The UK will attempt to extend its present monkeypox vaccine supplies by giving people much smaller doses, media reports said.

According to the Daily Mail, three National Health Service (NHS) sites — one in Manchester and two in London — will start administering doses that are five times smaller than the original dose, at 0.1 ml instead of 0.5 ml. Health officials, however, stated that the level of protection will not be reduced.

The new vaccination technique, called fractional dosing, has been used in other outbreaks of diseases like yellow fever and polio when demand has exceeded supply.

It comes just days after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed it was due to run out of its original order of 50,000 monkeypox vaccines by the end of this week.

The action may extend Britain’s diminishing supplies until next month, when a new order of 100,000 doses is anticipated.

