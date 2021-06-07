Leading online dating apps have teamed up with the British government to encourage more adults to get Covid-19 vaccinations, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday.

Dating brands including Tinder, Match and Hinge, among others, will add new features to their apps and websites to support the government’s “every vaccination gives us hope” campaign.

The new features will allow users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The partnership came as a YouGov poll shows 59 per cent of adults would either prefer their date to be vaccinated or wouldn’t date an unvaccinated person.

The poll shows 31 per cent of adults would prefer to date someone who was vaccinated and a further 28 per cent would not date someone unless they had received the jab.

George Kidd, CEO of the Online Dating Association, said: “Dating apps and services are the start point for about a third of all new relationships. When meeting in person was not possible, services were an important way of meeting others online, with the hope of meeting up later when safe to do so.”

About 10 million people in Britain use or have used dating apps and services, Kidd said.

More than 40.3 million people, or more than three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first coronavirus vaccine jab, according to the latest official figures.

