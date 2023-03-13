The University of Birmingham is launching a fully-funded scholarship for Indian students, offering the winner a mentoring opportunity with the university’s Indian-origin Chancellor Lord Karan Bilimoria.

The Lord Karan Bilimoria (Chancellor’s) Scholarship will include a full tuition fee waiver and accommodation costs up to the duration of the programme for the winner, as well as four runner-up awards of 5,000 pounds tuition fee waiver.

It is open only to Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the University’s campuses in Birmingham and Dubai.

“I am hugely proud of the University of Birmingham’s education partnerships in India and delighted to launch this exceptional opportunity to encourage outstanding individuals to join us – whether at our iconic new campus in Dubai or our beautiful historic campus in Birmingham,” Lord Bilimoria said while launching the scholarship.

“I look forward to meeting the successful candidate and it will be a particular pleasure to mentor them as they set out on their voyage of educational discovery with the University of Birmingham and become successful leaders.”

According to a university statement, candidates should have an excellent academic track record and demonstrate that they have overcome challenging circumstances.

They should also have an innovative idea that can solve some of the complex challenges facing both the UK and India.

“I am delighted that the University of Birmingham is further strengthening its engagement in India with this scholarship. What a fantastic opportunity for the successful candidate in being mentored by an icon of UK-Indian business, Lord Bilimoria,” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said.

The University’s relationship with India dates to 1909 when the first cohort of Indian students arrived in Birmingham to study for degrees in Mining and Commerce. It now boasts of more than 2,000 Indian alumni.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, is also the Founding Chairman of the UK India Business Council, a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London, a former Chancellor of Thames Valley University (now the University of West London).

A founding member of the Prime Minister of India’s Global Advisory Council, Lord Bilimoria was awarded the Pravasi Bharti Samman by the President of India in 2008.

