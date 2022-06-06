WORLD

UK workers begin world’s biggest trial of 4-day week

NewsWire
0
0

More than 3,300 workers at 70 UK companies, ranging from a local fish and chips shop to large financial firms, start working a four-day week from Monday with no loss of pay in the worlds biggest trial of the new working patter.

The pilot is running for six months and is being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with the think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College, The Guardian reported.

The trial is based on the 100:80:100 model — 100 per cent of pay for 80 per cent of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain 100% productivity.

Platten’s Fish and Chips in Wells-next-the-Sea on the north Norfolk coast is participating, along with the Sheffield software firm Rivelin Robotics, the London-based inheritance tax specialists Stellar Asset Management, and Charity Bank in Tonbridge, Kent.

Joe O’Connor, chief executive of the not-for-profit group 4 Day Week Global, said the UK was at the crest of the four-day week wave: “As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge.”

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity in the business and the wellbeing of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.

20220606-111603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Xiaomi MIUI crosses 500mn active users per month worldwide

    Over half of US howitzers are in Ukraine today: Pentagon

    Big Tech critic Lina Khan begins stint as Biden’s FTC chief

    India is only Quad ally to be ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russia:...