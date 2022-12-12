INDIA

U’khand BJP holds meeting of MPs in Delhi over 2024 LS polls

With a massive victory in Gujarat Assembly polls and defeat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparing for the Lok Sabha election in 2024 and upcoming state elections.

Uttarakhand BJP In-charge, Dushyant Gautam held a meeting at former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s residence on Monday in New Delhi, with state BJP MPs along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to a source, “Meeting was all about the roadmap for 2024 General election. There will be a series of meetings on this agenda and many ground level programmes will be run to connect with the people.”

“There was also a deep discussion on G20 and ‘Vibrant Villages’ theme conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP office bearers’ meeting. Uttarakhand is full of tradition and culture. Discussion was done on how to represent the state in ‘Sneha Milan’ or ‘Vibrant Villages’ theme.

After winning the Gujarat Assembly election with a huge vote margin, the BJP has started staking claim to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BJP won 156 seats in the Gujarat Assembly election. The saffron party has also started preparations for the Assembly elections to be held in 2023.

The upcoming state elections will also decide the fate of all parties and determine which party may have an edge in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

