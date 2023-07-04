INDIA

U’khand CM meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Sharing the photo of the meeting with Shah, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said that after meeting the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, he was informed about the preparations related to the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra, the rehabilitation work being done in Joshimath and the arrangements made by the state government to conduct the Char Dham Yatra smoothly and safely, which is breaking all records in terms of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine as compared to previous years.

Earlier on Monday evening, Dhami visited the BJP headquarters in the national capital and also met the party’s national organisation General Secretary B.L. Santosh.

It is being told that during the meeting between the two leaders, Dhami also discussed the draft of the Uniform Civil Code Bill.

