The farmer leaders protesting at the borders of Delhi against the agricultural laws have appealed to the farmers to get involved in relief work following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

Several people are feared dead in the Tapovan area of Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district in Sunday’s disaster caused by the bursting of the glacier while more than 150 people are still missing.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said, “Farmers will help in the disaster relief in Uttarakhand. The administration can tell us what help is needed after the tragedy in Uttarakhand, and farmers will help them on every front.”

At the farmers’ ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana on Sunday also there was an appeal from the farmer leaders to join the relief work.

After the glacier broke on Sunday morning, the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers were flooded. The flood washed away homes of thousands of people in several villages.

Rescue operations are still on in Uttarakhand and many people have been evacuated. The government has also announced compensation for the dead and injured.

–IANS

msk-skp/kr