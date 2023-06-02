Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Friday as authorities reported major explosions in the capital Kiev.

In a statement, the capital city’s Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that “another wave of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) is heading for Kiev”, reports CNN.

“The air defence is working,” he added.

Friday’s development comes as Russia has been subjecting the Ukrainian capital to regular aerial attacks with missiles and drones, usually at night time.

On Thursday, a missile strike on the capital killed two children and an adult, while four others were injured.

On May 30, Kiev was struck for a third consecutive day which led to fire in three buildings.

Klitschko had described the attack, which was the 17th in May alone, as “massive”, urging residents “not to leave shelters”.

20230602-095804