WORLD

Ukraine adopts laws for membership talks with EU

NewsWire
0
0

The Ukrainian Parliament has adopted all laws needed for launching membership talks with the European Union, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

The Ukrainian Parliament “has fulfilled its part of the work and adopted all the necessary systemic bills to implement the recommendations of the European Commission”, Stefanchuk was cited by the parliament press service as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

In particular, Ukraine has recently passed legislation on the reforms of the Constitutional Court and the judicial sector, as well as laws on the media, on national minorities and on combating money laundering, Stefanchuk said.

On June 23, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

The European Commission put forward seven requirements to be fulfilled by Ukraine for starting the accession talks.

20221215-052201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vandalism cases: Pakistan court extends Imran’s bail till July 18

    Serie A: Dimarco double helps Inter humiliate Bologna 6-1

    Many of Russia’s senior military officials disappeared from public eye

    Punjab-origin British MP mourns killing of Sir David Amess