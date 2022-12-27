WORLD

Ukraine aims to hold peace summit this winter: FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev is counting on holding a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine by the end of February.

“The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit,” Kuleba was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kuleba said that he believes that Russia is not ready for peace talks, though the minister pointed out that “every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table”.

While commenting on the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, Kuleba said he was “absolutely satisfied” with its results.

Zelensky put forward a peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.

