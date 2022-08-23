WORLD

Ukraine and neighbouring EU countries establish new security format

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine and several EU countries have established the so-called Kiev Initiative to strengthen their regional cooperation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He named neighbours Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary as well as the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as participants and said on Monday that the door was open to other countries to join the format.

Zelensky described it as “a very promising line of our work within the Euro-Atlantic alignment” but provided few details, saying only that security issues would be the focus of their collaboration, dpa news agency reported.

In his video address, the President also touched on the second annual Crimea Platform, a summit that will be held online on Tuesday and feature speeches by the leaders of Germany, Japan, Canada and NATO.

In total, more than 50 participants from Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa have been announced. The Crimea Platform, launched last year, is used by Kiev to mobilise support for the return of the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine.

The strategically important Black Sea territory was annexed by Russia in 2014 but continues to be part of Ukraine under international law.

20220823-054204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will treat attack on Chinese nationals like attack on family: Pak...

    Disney+ will not show ads to preschoolers on new streaming plan

    Ashwin fears for the future of ODI cricket, says format needs...

    Karzai reiterates call to reopen schools for girls