The Ukrainian government has approved the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025, state media reported.

The programme envisages that Ukrainian ministries, executive authorities, state enterprises, and other government agencies will have to report on the implementation of anti-corruption measures to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption initiative is a part of the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2021-2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian government said in a statement that the programme will result in the introduction of new corporate governance standards in public sector entities, and will enhance public control over the activities of business entities partially owned by a government.

The adoption of measures to reduce corruption is one of the key tasks for Ukraine on the way to membership in the European Union.

