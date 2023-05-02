WORLD

Ukraine approves strategy for energy development by 2050

NewsWire
0
0

The Ukrainian government has approved the country’s new strategy for energy development by 2050, the Energy Ministry has said.

The document reflects the objectives of the European Green Deal and envisages Ukraine achieving carbon neutrality in the energy sector by 2050, the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Based on the principles of a comprehensive approach to the energy policy, the strategy is creating conditions for the sustainable development of the Ukrainian economy, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The document takes into account the consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the results of Kiev joining the European network of electricity transmission system operators, and the presence of the latest technologies in the energy sector, it added.

In March, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its power generation to 50 per cent to boost energy security.

20230502-082402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As Xi steps out of China, policies of populism loom

    Scientists find norovirus, other gut viruses can spread through saliva

    China to increase int’l passenger flights in summer, autumn

    Philippines’ unemployment rate fell to 5% in Sep