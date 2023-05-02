The Ukrainian government has approved the country’s new strategy for energy development by 2050, the Energy Ministry has said.

The document reflects the objectives of the European Green Deal and envisages Ukraine achieving carbon neutrality in the energy sector by 2050, the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Based on the principles of a comprehensive approach to the energy policy, the strategy is creating conditions for the sustainable development of the Ukrainian economy, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The document takes into account the consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the results of Kiev joining the European network of electricity transmission system operators, and the presence of the latest technologies in the energy sector, it added.

In March, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its power generation to 50 per cent to boost energy security.

