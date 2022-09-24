WORLD

Ukraine attracts $11 bn from partners through World Bank since start of conflict

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that his country has attracted $11 billion from its partners through the World Bank (WB) since the start of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Loans and grants, including from the US and Britain, totaling about $11 billion have been raised through the Bank’s instruments since February 24,” Shmyhal added on Facebook on Friday after the meeting in New York with WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg and WB Vice President Anna Bjerde.

The WB is actively working on the creation of new mechanism for attracting grants and investments for Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery, he said.

Next year, Ukraine is also willing to launch cooperation with the WB in the energy sector, he added.

According to a joint assessment released on September 9, the government of Ukraine, the European Commission and the World Bank estimated that Ukraine would need about $350 billion for post-conflict reconstruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220924-071402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Work-related illnesses nearly doubled in Sweden

    Putin about to rope in his Belarusian ally in Ukraine war

    ITBP personnel guarding Indian embassy to stay in Kabul: Officials

    Israeli PM, Egyptian President agree to meet ‘soon’