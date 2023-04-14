SPORTSWORLD

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russia and Belarus in all sporting events

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s Sports Ministry has forbidden its national teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic, and Paralympic events where Russian and Belarusian athletes will be participating.

The sports ministry published a decree, signed by the country’s deputy sports minister Matvii Bidnyi, on its website on Friday.

“To prohibit official delegations of national teams of Ukraine to participate in international sports competitions in which athletes from the Russian Federation and/or Belarus participate,” the ministry’s decree read.

“The Departments of Olympic Sports, Physical Culture and Non-Olympic Sports, the Ukrainian Centre for Physical Culture and Sports for the Disabled (Invasport) shall ensure the withdrawal of official delegations from their trips if athletes from the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus are participating in the respective competitions,” it added.

The decree recommends that “all-Ukrainian sports federations monitor possible participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions and promptly inform the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the event of such facts taking place.”

It also provides for recalling the delegations of Ukrainian athletes from tournaments if Russian and Belarusian athletes participate.

The ministry said that in case of the violation of a decree, the sports federations of Ukraine will be deprived of their national status.

The decision comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that international sports federations allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international tournaments as neutral athletes/teams and also opened the door to allowing them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

20230414-172004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranji Trophy: Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab, Himachal, Jharkhand register wins in round...

    Lohan Louwrens, Divan la Cock, Tangeni Lungameni among new faces in...

    Abu Dhabi T10: Head coach Klusener bullish about SAMP Army’s chances...

    Mayers, Brooks smash tons as West Indies make clean sweep of...