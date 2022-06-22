Chief Executive Officer of Ukraine-based Blitz-Inform Publishing House Volodymyr Chepovyi has been “killed in action” when defending Ukraine against Russian forces.

The statement was made on Telegram by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, referring to spokesperson of the Deputy Head of Kiev City State Administration Liudmyla Shykota, a Ukrinform news agency reported.

“Today it has been confirmed that Blitz-Inform Publishing House CEO, Business publication Editor-in-Chief, Business 100 project initiator Volodymyr Chepovyi was killed in action. Enthusiastic, cheerful, active,” Shykota wrote.

Chepovyi’s death was also confirmed by political expert Vitalii Kulyk.

“Volodymyr Chepovyi went to war as a volunteer fighter of the Territorial Defense Forces and was killed in the early weeks of June. His body was identified just yesterday,” Kulyk noted.

Volodymyr Chepovyi became the 34th media professional to have been killed since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

