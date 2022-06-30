Ukraine has began exporting electricity to Europe, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

“The long-awaited export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe has begun,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He added that the first flow of Ukraine’s electricity went to Romania at an initial capacity of 100 megawatts, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the future, Ukraine aims to increase the capacity of electricity flow to Europe to 2.5 gigawatts, he said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has the potential to earn more than 70 billion hryvnyas (about $2.4 billion) per year from electricity exports to European countries.

In March, Ukraine’s electricity grid was synchronised with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.

20220701-025803