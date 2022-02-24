WORLD

Ukraine callS on the EU to urgently provide air-defence, anti-missile systems

By NewsWire
0
13

Ukraine is calling on the European Union and its member states to urgently provide air-defence and anti-missile systems, as well as use “all means” to jam Russian satellite signals, The Guardian reported.

In a list of requests sent to the EU leaders ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday night in Brussels, Ukraine also calls for the “fiercest restriction measures against Belarus, which directly supported (the) Russian full-scale invasion”, the report said.

The paper, drafted by Ukrainian diplomats in Brussels and seen by the Guardian, also calls for ending software licenses for military and civilian equipment in Russia and Belarus, blocking or interfering with Russian satellite navigation systems in the air, over the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, using all means to block the Russian satellite navigation system Glonass, including jamming its signal over the Black Sea, Sea of Azov, Belarus and Ukrainian airspace.

As well as an appeal to end “business as usual” with Russia, Kyiv wants the EU to open its emergency aid system (the civil protection mechanism) to Ukrainians, The Guardian reported.

20220224-214004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.