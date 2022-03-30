WORLD

Ukraine confirms partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kiev, Chernihiv directions

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday confirmed that Russia has been withdrawing some troops from Kiev and Chernihiv directions, in central and northern Ukraine respectively, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes a certain partial relocation of individual units from the Kiev direction, as well as from the Chernihiv direction,” Motuzyanyk told a media briefing.

However, there was no mass withdrawal of Russian troops from those areas, he was quoted as saying Xinhua news agency.

Motuzyanyk suggested that Russian forces may renew their offensive against Kiev and Chernihiv after replenishing the units that suffered the biggest losses in the battles.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that Russia has decided to significantly reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions.

20220331-033803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraqi PM announces capture of key IS terrorist

    Jordan to ease Covid-19 restrictions during upcoming Ramadan

    Women’s World Cup: I am sure Jhulan Goswami would have made...

    Pakistan records lowest number of Covid deaths in 8 months