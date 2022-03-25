WORLD

Ukraine crisis causes German business sentiment to ‘collapse’: Ifo Institute

NewsWire
0
67

Sentiment among German companies “has collapsed” due to the Ukraine crisis, the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research has said.

Accordingly, the institute’s seasonally adjusted Business Climate Index dropped from 98.5 points in February to 90.8 points in March, Xinhua news agency reported.

Due to the international sanctions against Russia and the supply chains interrupted by the military conflict in Ukraine, several German companies, including industry heavyweights such as carmaker Volkswagen, have stopped all business with Russia.

Expectations for future business have deteriorated particularly strongly as German companies are “expecting tough times,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said. The corresponding indicator saw a “record collapse” of 13.3 points within one month.

In both manufacturing and trade, the overall index also fell faster than ever before. While the manufacturing sector was in the negative throughout, assessments of the current situation in the trade sector remained good.

Sentiment in the construction and services sectors has worsened due to pessimistic expectations. Although Germany’s construction companies have assessed the current situation as worsening, most of them are “still satisfied with their current business.”

20220326-020203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hawaii becomes only US state sticking to mask mandate

    India, UNSC reform allies to push for text-based reform negotiations

    S.Korea extends travel ban on 6 nations, parts of Philippines

    Israel lifts indoors face mask mandate