Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy shares list of temporary bomb shelters with stranded citizens

Kiev/New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian embassy in Ukraine shared a list of temporary bomb shelters created by the local administration with stranded Indian students amid intensified bombing by Russia.

The embassy in an advisory stated that Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult.

“For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up,” the advisory stated.

It further said, “They are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens and bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros.”

The embassy also stated that they are making all possible measures to for evacuation.

“While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” the embassy stated.

Earlier in the day, Ambassador of India to Ukraine Partha Satpathy said the situation is “highly tense and very uncertain, and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety”.

“I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack,” Satpathy said.

The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed, he said, requesting everyone to “stay calm and face the situation with fortitude”.

The Indian embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv.

The ambassador urged the Indian nationals to stay wherever they are, in their familiar locations. “Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation. Those who are stranded here in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there”.

He said, “We have already reached out to the Indian Diaspora and have requested them to assist you to the best of their abilities.”