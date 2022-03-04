DIASPORA

Ukraine crisis: Indian national shot at in Kiev, stable

By NewsWire
0
0

Indian national Harjot Singh received bullet injuries while he was attempting to escape from the Ukrainian capital, and is currently in a Kiev hospital, where he is said to be “out of danger”.

Harjot’s brother Prabhjot Singh, who resides in Delhi’s Chhattarpur, told IANS: “The last conversation I had with Harjot was on February 26 at 9 p.m. I haven’t spoken to him since then. On March 2, at night, he contacted the family and informed them about his injuries.

“He informed that he was hit by three to four bullets while he was trying to leave Kiev. Local people took him to the hospital via ambulance and after four days, when he regained consciousness, he contacted the family with a doctor’s cellphone,” Prabhjot narrated.

“We also went to the embassy, gave them all the documents as Harjot has lost them when he was shot.”

Harjot’s family urged the government to evacuate him to Delhi as fast as possible for further treatment.

According to information, Harjot was trying to reach the border with his friends and was expected to catch a train from Kiev and reach Lviv somehow. However, he and his companions were not “allowed” to sit in the train.

He was shot at when he and his friends were coming out of the station. Harjot could not identify who fired the shots.

20220304-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.