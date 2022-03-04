DIASPORA

Ukraine crisis: Over 2K Indians to be brought back on Saturday

By NewsWire
0
0

Over 2,000 Indian nationals are expected to be evacuated under the ‘Operation Ganga’ on Saturday.

The Centre has initiated an airlift operation to evacuate Indians, who have found their way to neighbouring countries of war-torn Ukraine. It has deployed a number of special charter as well as Indian Air Force flights to ferry back the citizens.

“Tomorrow, 11 special civilian flights are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in New Delhi and one in Mumbai,” a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

“Five flights will originate from Budapest, 2 from Rzeszow and 4 from Suceava. Four C-17 aircraft are airborne for Romania, Poland and Slovakia, which are expected to reach late at night and early morning tomorrow.”

On Friday, 17 special flights arrived back to India from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and three C-17 IAF flights.

“One more civilian flight is expected to arrive later in the day. While civilian flights carried 3,142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers.”

As per the statement, so far, over 9,364 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights.

“Seven flights of C-17 have so far evacuated 1,428 passengers and taken 9.7 tonnes of relief material. Today’s civilian flights included 4 from Bucharest, 2 from Kosice, 4 from Budapest, 3 from Rzeszow and 2 from Suceava, while IAF flew 2 flights from Bucharest and 1 from Budapest.”

The Centre has also sent four Union Ministers — Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen V.K. Singh (retd) — to countries adjoining Ukraine to support and supervise the ongoing evacuation operations.

20220304-204004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.