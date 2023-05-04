WORLD

Ukraine denies Kiev’s involvement in Kremlin drone attack

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine has denied Kiev’s involvement in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia says was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life.

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told the government-run Ukrinform news agency that Ukraine was not involved in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Ukraine did not attack the Kremlin or any other facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Podolyak said, noting that Ukrainian military forces are targeting solely military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

He explained that attacks on facilities in Russia, including the Kremlin, do not serve any military purpose or contribute to Ukraine’s preparations for any counteroffensive operation.

Earlier, the Russian presidential press service claimed on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin on Tuesday night by using two drones to attack his Kremlin residence.

The Kremlin said the military and special services used radar warfare to put the unmanned aerial vehicles out of action.

“Despite the attempted attack, no casualties or material damage were reported from the downing of the drones and the resulting scattering of fragments,” the Kremlin said.

“We regard the action as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which was carried out on the eve of the May 9 Victory Day parade, where foreign guests also plan to be present,” it added.

Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack and was working at the Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence in a Moscow suburb on Wednesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

20230504-064002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal PM Deuba to reach India on four-day visit on Sunday

    S.Korean, US navies hold combined exercise

    Nigerian navy kills 10 suspected kidnappers in southern state

    Netherlands, Ecuador share points in 1-1 draw