Ukraine dispatches biggest convoy of grain ships

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said that it has dispatched its largest convoy of grain ships so far since the UN-brokered “grain initiative” was implemented on August 1.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Ministry said that a total of 13 ships set sail from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi on Sunday, carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to eight countries.

According to the Ministry, six vessels departed from Pivdennyi, five from Chornomorsk, and two from the Odesa.

Ukraine has set a target to sell some eight million tonnes of foodstuff abroad this month, with three million tonnes to be supplied via sea routes.

After Russia began its ongoing invasion of Kiev in February, focus turned to Ukraine’s major Black Sea ports, which were blocked for months and resulted in millions of tonnes of grain unable to leave the country.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia, under UN mediation, signed the deal with Turkey to allow exports from Ukraine from three Black Sea ports, relieving pressure on global food markets.

The Istanbul Coordination Centre, which was established under the deal, said at the weekend that 1 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuff had been exported through the Black Sea route so far.

A total of 103 ships had set sail either to or from Ukraine to 19 countries.

On August 1, the first cargo vessel carrying grain left Odesa for the port of Tripoli.

20220905-090004

