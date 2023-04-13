WORLD

Ukraine expects $115 bn in long-term support from partners: PM

Ukraine is counting on receiving $115 billion in long-term support from its partners, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

This year, Ukraine needs $14 billion for rapid reconstruction projects, said Shmyhal on Thursday, adding that Kiev is in talks with foreign partners over raising the necessary funds.

The Prime Minister listed the US, the EU, the World Bank, the IMF, and the countries of the G-7 as key partners supporting Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Shmyhal arrived in the US for a visit to discuss military, financial, and sanctions support for Ukraine, as well as investment and assistance for reconstruction.



