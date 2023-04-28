WORLD

Ukraine expects $42bn in int’l aid this year

As Russia continues its full scale invasion of Kiev, Ukraine expects to receive $42 billion in international aid this year, National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) chairman Andriy Pyshnyy said.

“The funds from partners, in particular, will contribute to the growth of international reserves to more than $35 billion at the end of this year,” Pyshnyy told a media briefing.

Among the key risks for the Ukrainian economy in 2023, Pyshnyy listed longer than previously expected duration and intensity of the ongoing war, reports Xinhua news agency.

The war produces additional burdens on the economy, such as increased budgetary needs, disruptions in the functioning of the “grain corridor”, and further destruction of the energy infrastructure, Pyshnyy said.

At the same time, he stressed that the rapid implementation of the reconstruction program in Ukraine and the European integration reforms will help accelerate the pace of economic growth.

Last year, Ukraine received a record $32.1 billion in support from its foreign partners.

