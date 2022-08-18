WORLD

Ukraine expects missile attacks in Kiev on its Independence Day

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine is bracing itself for Russian missile attacks on the capital Kiev on its Independence Day on August 24, Presidential adviser Oleksii Arestovych has said.

“However, this will not change the military situation. Rather, it would be a purely emotional gesture to kill more civilians and spoil our holiday,” Arestovych was quoted as saying dpa news agency.

He assured, however, that Ukraine could also ruin the day for the Russians and recalled the series of recent explosions in Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“In case of an attack, it will be much worse for them there,” he said.

Russian troops meanwhile have made minor gains in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday.

20220818-055004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraq launches operation to hunt down IS militants

    Israel reimposes several restrictions

    Belgium to launch a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in coming months

    Queen Elizabeth II kicks off coronation party over tea with Paddington...