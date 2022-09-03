WORLD

Ukraine exports 1.7 mn tonnes of foodstuff under grain deal

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s foodstuff exports under a key grain deal reached 1.7 million tonnes in August, the country’s Infrastructure Ministry said.

Since the deal came into effect on August 1, a total of 68 vessels loaded with grain and other foodstuffs have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports for 18 countries, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying on Friday.

Ukraine has set a target to sell some eight million tonnes of foodstuff abroad this month, with three million tonnes to be supplied via sea routes.

After Russia began its ongoing invasion of Kiev in February, focus turned to Ukraine’s major Black Sea ports, which were blocked for months and resulted in millions of tonnes of grain unable to leave the country.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia, under UN mediation, signed the deal with Turkey to allow exports from Ukraine from three Black Sea ports, relieving pressure on global food markets.

The Istanbul Coordination Centre, which was established under the deal, said at the weekend that 1 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuff had been exported through the Black Sea route so far.

A total of 103 ships had set sail either to or from Ukraine.

On August 1, the first cargo vessel carrying grain left the Ukraine’s Odesa for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

20220903-084005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Protesters set fire to Australia’s Old Parliament House

    Amazon fires 2 warehouse workers who helped organise its 1st union

    Haiti quake toll reaches 2,207

    Scientists shed new light on Moon’s origin