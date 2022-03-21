WORLD

Ukraine extends martial law

By NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill extending the martial law in in the country as Moscow’s invasion of Kiev was nearing a month.

According to Parliament, the legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting from 5.30 a.m. on March 26, reports Xinhua news agency.

On March 14, Zelensky had submitted a draft bill in Parliament calling for the extension.

The President had first declared the martial law on February 24 after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation, the President announced that all able-bodied men from 18-60 years old were not allowed to leave Ukraine as the country began a general mobilisation of all reserve forces.

Two days later, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The curfew was however, lifted on February 28.

20220321-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kremlin terms Biden’s words to Putin as personal insult

Ethiopian man found dead in South Korean river

Pakistan govt to produce biopics on Babar, Tipu Sultan

Israeli strikes kill 11 military personnel in Syria