WORLD

‘Ukraine has pulled off one of greatest counter attacks in modern history’

NewsWire
0
0

Vladimir Putin has no good options for how to react after a lightning offensive by Ukraine inflicted Russia’s most serious and rapid military defeat on the battlefield since the Second World War, a UK military expert said, Daily Mail reported.

Justin Bronk, a research fellow at London’s Royal United Services Institute, has analysed the latest situation in an article as Ukrainian troops continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces.

Ukraine is now seeking to hold onto its sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains, with Russian troops surrendering en masse amid hopes that a turning point in the war has finally been reached.

The counter-offensive left the Kremlin struggling for a response to its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Russia pulled back from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion, Daily Mail reported.

It comes as Russia’s state media war correspondent Alexander Sladkov accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, telling the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel that a ‘huge number of people’ have died, Bronk said.

Bronk said Ukraine has ‘baited Russia into accepting an attritional battle in a very militarily disadvantageous position’, adding that Russia ‘will be hard pressed simply to avoid any more disasters before winter’.

The expert said it had been ‘one of the most successful counter-offensives we’ve seen in modern history in terms of territory gained over a given speed of advance,’ Daily Mail reported.

20220914-182603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security Council condemns attempted coup in Sudan

    Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal: Turkish minister

    Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump trial, delaying final verdict

    20 killed, 24 injured in fire at Egypt clothing factory