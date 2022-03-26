WORLD

Ukraine hints at deal with US on anti-missile defence systems

NewsWire
0
35

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has hinted at an agreement on “concrete steps” to reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting facilities in Ukraine.

This was announced by Dmytro Kuleba after his talks with the US delegation led by President Joe Biden in Warsaw.

Kuleba did not specify the details, but hinted quite clearly at the prospect of obtaining additional weapons capable of shooting down missiles, European Pravda reported.

He posted on his account a photo of Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov handing over to Biden and other members of the US delegation “the wreckage of one of the Russian missiles that fired at the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, better known as the Yavoriv Military Range”.

“Today, in developing contacts between Presidents Zelensky and Biden, we agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil. And, of course, for Ukraine to win,” the Minister said.

The Ukrainian Defence and Foreign Ministers, Oleksiy Reznikov and Dmytro Kuleba, visited Warsaw on Saturday for talks with their US counterparts. Biden personally joined the meeting, European Pravda reported.

During the meeting, Biden promised to achieve Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia.

20220326-221203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal’s quake-ravaged Singha Durbar opens after reconstruction

    After 4-year gap, nomination made for top US diplomat for South...

    Ukraine war: Russia bars its scientists from int’l conferences

    5 members of a family jump off Switzerland building in alleged...