The Ukrainian military conducted exercises in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the 30-km-radius territory around the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Command of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian army (JFU) said on Facebook.

The exercises are part of the tactical and special manoeuvers codenamed “Oxymoron-2023”, which are underway in Ukraine’s northern operational zone.

During the drills, the military personnel honed their skills in conditions similar to combat, Xinhua news agency reported.

Serhiy Nayev, the Commander of the JFU, who supervised the training, said on Tuesday that the exercises aimed at strengthening the army’s ability to react promptly to possible actions of the enemy.

At the same time, Nayev emphasised that currently the threat from the north against Ukraine is minimal.

The Chernobyl plant, nearly 110 km north of the Ukrainian capital, suffered one of the worst nuclear accidents in human history on April 26, 1986.

In February 2022, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl plant and had been in control of it for five weeks.

