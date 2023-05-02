WORLD

Ukraine implements 18% of NATO standards: Defence Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that his country had implemented 18 per cent of the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

By the end of this year, Ukraine aims to perform between 30 per cent and 35 per cent of the alliance’s standards, Reznikov was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine does not need to implement 100 per cent of the standards to become a member of the organization, he noted.

According to Reznikov, none of the NATO members implemented all of the more than 1,200 standards of the alliance.

Last month, the Ukrainian parliament called on NATO to speed up Ukraine’s accession to the alliance.

NATO recognised Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

20230503-050603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    West Indies players to continue taking a knee before starting Tests...

    Netflix making its in-house game studio in Finland

    China again threatens to take Taiwan by force if necessary

    Over 50,000 Russian soldiers to take part in military drill