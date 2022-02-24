WORLD

Ukraine imposes ‘martial law’

By NewsWire
The Ukraine on Thursday imposed ‘martial law’, citing the situation in Donbas following Russia’s ‘military operation’ in the country.

Urging civilians to stay at home, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a statement, said that there are “strikes” on Ukraine’s military and other important defence facilities.

“The armed forces, law enforcement agencies of the state are on alert. The National Security and Defence Council is working in an emergency mode,” he added.

“Our diplomats are informing the world about what is happening. Ukrainians will never give up their freedom and independence. Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991. But now not only Ukraine’s fate, but also what life in Europe will be like, is being decided,” Zelensky asserted.

“All thoughts and prayers with our soldiers,” he concluded.

