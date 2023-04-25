WORLD

Ukraine in talks with Russia over ‘all-for-all’ prisoner exchange

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, has said that Ukraine is in talks with Russia over an “all-for-all” prisoner exchange, local media reported.

Speaking in an interview with RBC-Ukraine media outlet, Budanov said that the two countries “in principle are getting closer” to an agreement, envisaging the release of all captives by the two parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the start of prisoner exchanges, Russia has freed more than 2,220 Ukrainian captives, he noted.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Ukraine and Russia have carried out more than 40 prisoner swaps since the first exchange in March 2022.

