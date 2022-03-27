WORLD

Ukraine insists on security guarantees at peace talks with Russia: Negotiator

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Kiev insists on a system of security guarantees for Ukraine as one of the key elements of negotiations with Russia, the presidential press service reported.

During an interview with German media, Podolyak on Saturday stressed that such a system “is impossible without the participation of the US in the first place.”

According to the Negotiator, the future of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk should be decided only by the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called on Ukraine’s partners to provide air defense systems, give weapons to “adequately help” Kiev, adding that sanctions, such as oil embargoes and restrictions on financial transactions, are also needed.

Earlier this March, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may hold talks soon.

However, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said it is too early to talk about a meeting between the two Presidents, as there is no breakthrough yet in the peace talks.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations held three rounds of peace talks in-person in Belarus since February 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 in a format of video conference.

20220327-053003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 850 Afghan families receive relief assistance

    Thai beach closes after oil spill washes ashore

    UNHCR calls to end arrests of asylum-seekers in Libya

    Women’s World Cup: Close games have to stop now; I’m tired,...