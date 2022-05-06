WORLD

Ukraine launches global fundraising platform

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of United24, a global fundraising platform to collect donations for the war-torn nation.

In his latest video address, Zelensky said that it is expected that this platform will become the main channel for collecting donations in support of Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“Fundraising is only the first part of the United24 initiative, and other projects and programs will soon join it,” the President said.

United24 makes it possible to make a donation in one click from any country through the site u24.gov.ua.

Funds will distributed over three areas of assistance defence and demining; humanitarian and medical care; and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“Donate to protect. Donate to save. Donate to rebuild,” said Zelensky.

All funds will be automatically transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and assigned to the Ministries of Defence, Health and Infrastructure.

The bank will report on the receipt of charitable contributions through United24 every 24 hours, while the Ministries will report on how contributions are being assigned once a week.

20220506-103007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Polish Health Minister reports Covid ‘explosion’

    EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies

    18 killed in B’desh speedboat collision

    At least 7 shot dead, 17 injured in Houston area over...